Trump to Address Congress; Transphobic Hate Crimes Across the Country

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sputnik News Analysts Grant Ferowich and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Donald Trump's upcoming Congressional address and what each of them expect for the new President to highlight in his speech.

In the second segment show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Theo Sitther, Legislative Secretary for Peacebuilding Policy, Friends Committee on National Legislation to talk about Donald Trump's proposed military spending increases and the alarming ways the US State Department is moving away from diplomacy and conflict mitigation efforts.

In a special third segment Dane Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian transwoman Performance Artist, Playwright, Advocate and the first transgender woman of color to publish a book in Washington, DC joins the show to talk about transphobic hate crimes following the murders of Chyna Gibson and Ciara McElveen in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 25th and February 27th.

