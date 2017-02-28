Perez Wins at DNC, 'Moonlight' Wins at Oscars

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr. Associate Professor of Bible, Union Presbyterian Seminary and among other things is the NC NAACP chair for the Healthcare Committee to talk about the election of former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to head the Democratic National Committee and what this means for the future of the progressive left wing of the Party.

In the second segment show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Paul Oakley Stovall, actor and activist, who served as National Trip Director for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, and is currently on the writing staff of the LeBron James comedy, Survivor's Remorse on STARZ network and Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the 2017 Oscars Awards, the double standards of critique of Casey Affleck and Nate Parker, the historic win for Mahershala Ali, and what if anything the award for Best Picture to 'Moonlight' means much.

