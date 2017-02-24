Trump Withdraws Protections for Trans Students; Efforts to Stop DAPL

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is Dana Beyer, Executive Director, Gender Rights Maryland, and weekly columnist at the Huffington Post to talk about Donald Trump's efforts to withdraw federal protections for transgender students and the future of US Title IX laws under the current administration.

Eugene Puryear is then joined by Perry​ ​Redd, Founder​ ​and​ ​Executive​ ​Director​ ​with​ ​Sincere​ ​7 to talk about the rise of hate crimes in the US, the fallacy of Blue Lives Matter, and the need to start vetting white men in America if the country wants to truly stop mass shootings.

In a special third segment By Any Means Necessary is joined by Sandra Freeman, Criminal Case Coordinator, Water Protector Legal Collective to talk about the most recent developments at Standing Rock now that police have issued final eviction orders and the efforts by Water Protectors to battle the Trump administration in court.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!