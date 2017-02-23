Standing Rock's Last Stand?; Trump Threatens Major Art Spending Cuts

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rachel Marco-Havens, Community Organizer to talk about the efforts to remove all water protectors and protesters from the Standing Rock tribal lands and efforts by activists to lead divestment campaigns against major financiers of the oil pipelines.

Eugene Puryear is also joined by Vaughn Ryan Midder, actor, director, and associate director of the just closed "Hooded or Being Black for Dummies" at Mosaic Theater Company of DC and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Culture Critic and Commentator to talk about the threats to arts spending by the Trump administration, the role of theater to build diverse communities, and the increase of Oscar nominations for black led film this year.

Today's talk points touch on the media cashing in on major advertisement deals via Donald Trump, the promotion of a police officer in Chicago despite over 90 complaints against him, and efforts by Muslim Americans to raise money to repair damages to a Jewish Cemetery in Missouri.

