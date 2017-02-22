Hate Crimes Spike in the US; Government Increases Muslim Spying

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ari Roth, Founding Artistic Director, Mosaic Theater Company of Washington DC to talk about the rise of Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the country and the ways in which theater can spur community conversations to shape political action.

Eugene Puryear is also joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father and husband, and professor at Morgan State University, curator of ImixwhatIlike.org to talk about the ways in which systemic racism impedes on all ways of life for minorities in America, the current understanding of black radicalism, the unhelpful branding of Trevor Noah as an expert on blackness in the US, and the future of HBCUs under Donald Trump.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Arjun Singh Sethi is a civil rights lawyer, writer, teacher and consultant based in Washington, DC to talk about the nature of the "Islamaphobia industry" and its efforts to fear monger the American public around lies and misinformation about Islam.

