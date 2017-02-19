Will 100,000 National Guardsmen Be Used to Round Up Immigrants in US?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, host of “News Views with Garland Nixon” on WPFW 89.3 FM and ‎, National Communications Director at Progressive Democrats of America to talk about the possibility of Donald Trump mobilizing the National Guard to enforce US immigration laws, whether or not Trump's off the cuff press conferences help or hurt his administration, and why the US media is so unpopular.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by former Congressman Dennis Kucinich to talk about the efforts by the US intelligence community to restart the Cold War, the oddity that Democrats are pandering to anti-Russian sentiments, and the need to promote peace if the US wants to avoid future international wars.

Today's talking points touch on upcoming immigration cases in federal courts, efforts by the Trump administration to ease coal mining pollution restrictions, the nomination of Alexander Acosta to Labor Secretary, and a new study showing the efficacy of voter suppression efforts by the GOP.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

