One State or Two-States, Trump Defers to the Israeli Right

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rania Khalek, journalist and host of Unauthorized Disclosure podcast and Richard Becker, author of “Israel, Palestine and US Empire” to talk about the first White House meeting between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The group discusses the break in US norm in supporting for a two state solution and the regional implications of this decision in relation to Iran.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Teófilo Reyes, Research Director at the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United to talk about the protests across the United States known as "A day without immigrant" and the successful efforts by the left to block the nomination of Labor Secretary Puzder.

Today's talking points touch on the United State's usage of depleted uranium bullets, the ways America's welfare system privileges white people, and the return to Bush style immigration sweeps and deportations.

