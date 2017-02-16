Hysteria Over Russia Trump Connection Reaches Fever Pitch

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host to talk about the newest leaked information from the Intelligence Community pertaining to communication between Donald Trump's campaign team and Russian officials. The pair also talk about the complexity of what is at play between US government officials, the lack of actual evidence or information that indict Trump advisers in nefarious acts, and whether or not opponents of Trump have anything to gain by focusing on this narrative. The pair also touch on the recent threats by Secretary of Defense Mattis towards NATO members not paying their fair share of military costs is also discussed.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Casey Dinges, Senior Managing Director of Public Affairs at American Society of Civil Engineers the recent scare at the Oroville Dam which highlights the state of America's crumbling infrastructure.

Today's talking points discuss Idaho removing mentions of climate change from school textbooks and efforts to deport immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals the United States.

