National Security Adviser Flynn is Out But Who Comes Next?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Christian Parenti, American investigative journalist, academic, and author to talk about the resignation of Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, the ways in which Trump is running off of the Koch Brother's policy playbook, and the problem with an overly idealistic chattering class of media at the expensive of everyday citizens. The pair also talk about the rise of populism in America, the future of climate politics, and the oil driven relationship between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Reece Chenault, National Coordinator for US Labor Against the War to talk about the response of labor unions across the country to the Trump administration, whether or not unions will provide resistance to the new administration or work with it, and the internal class and race divides within unions in the United States.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!