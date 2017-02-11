Trump Takes on Middle East; DAPL Construction Restarts

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary," host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, Writer, Musician, and Journalist for Alternet to talk about the ongoing wars in the Middle East and the counterproductive ways the United States and other countries have gone about "reducing" violence. The pair also talk about the fallacy of 'moderate' rebels and Trump adviser Steve Bannon's desire to re-define the American right.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair, Founder of Bold Nebraska, and a Board Member of Our Revolution to talk about the efforts to resist the latest attempts to build the Dakota Access Pipeline, the appointment of Sonny Perdue as the Agriculture Secretary, and the rise of the grassroots left across the country.

Today's talking points touch on the rise in hate crimes since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the renewal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps, the city of Seattle divests from Wells Fargo Bank, and protests at several Republican-held events across the US.

