Immigration Activists and Police Clash in Arizona; the FCC Under Trump

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Nadia Hassan of the Young Leaders Institute and Board Member of the American Muslim Democratic Caucus to talk about the immigration ban, the efforts of Muslims to engage political officials in the US, the rise of intersectionality between protests, and the rise of Islamaphobia in the Western world.
In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Steven Renderos, Organizing Director, The Center for Media Justice to talk about Trump's appointment of Ajit Pai as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, the future of internet oversight, and the high costs of phone calls for US prisoners.
