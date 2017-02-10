Immigration Activists and Police Clash in Arizona; the FCC Under Trump

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Los Angeles Moves to Protect Muslims if Trump Creates a Registry

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, political strategist, organizer and former African American Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders to talk about the deportation of immigrant Guadalupe García de Rayos, an immigrant in Phoenix, Arizona as well as the need for political campaigns reevaluate how they reach voters across the country.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Nadia Hassan of the Young Leaders Institute and Board Member of the American Muslim Democratic Caucus to talk about the immigration ban, the efforts of Muslims to engage political officials in the US, the rise of intersectionality between protests, and the rise of Islamaphobia in the Western world.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Steven Renderos, Organizing Director, The Center for Media Justice to talk about Trump's appointment of Ajit Pai as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, the future of internet oversight, and the high costs of phone calls for US prisoners.

