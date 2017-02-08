Obama's Failure to Reign in Banks Sets Table for Trump Administration

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by David Dayen, author of Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street's Great Foreclosure Fraud and a contributing writer to Salon.com and The Intercept, and a weekly columnist for The New Republic and The Fiscal Times. The pair talk about the deregulation of banks, the attempts to roll back the fiduciary rule, private equity firms involvement in the US economy, and the failure of the Obama Administration to reign in the big banks during his Presidency.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Tariq Toure, native Baltimorean, a Muslim essayist, poet, educator, humanitarian and public speaker talks about the role of sports in politics, the role of US television in promoting Islamaphobia, and how Trump is nothing more than another 'good ole boy' in America.

Today's talking points touch on Missouri becoming a right-to-work state, the historic confirmation of Betsy Devos, and how your TV could by spying on you.

