Trump, GOP Align Over Gorsuch Pick; Trump Takes On Australia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Garland Nixon, host of "News Views, with Garland Nixon" on WPFW 89.3 FM to talk about the pick of Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, the alignment of Donald Trump with the GOP despite pre-election divide, and the failures of Trump's early days in Foreign Diplomacy vis a vis Australia. The pair also talk about the endorsement of Tom Perez by Joe Biden for head of the DNC, the Delaware prison uprising, and the removal of sanctions against Russia by the US.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jessica Mason Pieklo, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about the Trump administration's full on attack on civil rights and what a Judge Gorsuch would mean for Roe v. Wade and the Chevron Deference.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!