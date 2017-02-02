Is Trump Eyeing Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security Cuts Next?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jasmine Jefferson, Legislative Director for Social Security Works and Grant Ferowich, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the efforts by the GOP to confirm cabinet nominees Tom Price and Steve Mnuchin, whether or not Donald Trump will touch Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the future of Social Security. The group also discuss whether or not Senator Mitch McConnell with use the nuclear option to help confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Eve Bratman is an Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at Franklin and Marshall College and Joel Rothschild the founding organizer of Ecovillages Alliance to talk about the efforts to create housing and employment co-ops and grassroots sustainable resistance to the Trump Administration. The group also talk about new organizing models in response to the traditional nonprofit and charitable models.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!