Executive Orders on Cyber Security and US Security Abroad

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeffrey Carr, Cybersecurity consultant; author, “Inside Cyber Warfare”; Founder, Suits and Spooks to talk about Trump's Executive Orders on Cyber Security and the nuances of offensive and defensive cyber security.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by John Feffer, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the prospects of US Foreign policy under Donald Trump and whether or not he will continue with the aggressive and hawkish policy campaign rhetoric now that he is President. The pair also talk about Trump's erratic behavior in relation to being Commander-In-Chief and the likelihood he will stay the course with Obama's foreign policy. The pair also talk about the recent develops in Iraq, Iran, South Korea, Colombia and elsewhere.

Today's talking points touch on the resignation of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the next to impossible process to enter the US as a refugee before Trump's Executive Orders, and the Democrats finally standing up against Trump's cabinet selections.

