Resistance Grows as Trump Passes More Executive Orders

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Angela Bibens, Ground Coordinator for the Water Protector Legal Collective and Santee Dakotan by heritage, to talk about the legal efforts to push back on President Donald Trump's most recent Executive Order to continue the building process of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Angela Bibens also shares the legal ramifications of the Morton County Police's brutal attack on water protectors last December.

Later in the show Aurelia Williams, student at Georgia State and a political and social activist in Atlanta, and Dr. David Ragland, professor and part of the Truth-Telling Project in Ferguson talk about early resistance efforts against Donald Trump, the potentials of a global people's movement is to take hold, and the nuanced debate of race and feminism in light of the historic Women's March last weekend.

Today's monolog touch on Trump's threat to "send in the Feds" to address crime in Chicago, continued efforts to build a wall between the US and Mexico, the fallacy of voter fraud in the US, and the most recent case of police brutality going unchecked.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!