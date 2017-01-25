DAPL, Keystone XL to Come Back Online; Trump Withdraws From TPP

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director, Hoops Sagrado and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the executive orders by the Trump Administration in its first days, including efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and restarting the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. The group also talk about the role of China in American politics and whether or not Democrats will be bold enough to challenge President Trump from the left.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by George Joseph, an editorial fellow at CityLab to talk about the appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education and the way in which Charter Schools are re-segregating American schools. The pair also discuss the charges against anti-Trump protesters and efforts by police to pull data from protester's phones.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!