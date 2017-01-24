Will the Resistance Stop Trump Or Has Trump Already Won?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser, Working Families Party and Avery Raines, local DC organizer and member of Sustain US to talk about the efforts to resist the inauguration of President Trump, the historic Women's March that rippled across the world, and the early executive actions administered by the Trump Administration. The group also opines on if now is the time to re-evaluate the American constitution and the past and current relationship between progressives and labor unions.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jessica Mason Pieklo, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about the potential lawsuits against President Trump in relation to the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution, the intersection of gender and race at the Women's march and the state of the resistance movement into the future.

