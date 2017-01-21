The Inauguration of President Trump, Protests Erupt Across the World

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, attorney and host of the “The Way with Anoa”, Ben Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show", and Ashley Bunn, Board Member of the the NAACP of Toledo, Ohio and Board Member of the Toledo Young Black Professionals to talk about the Inauguration of President Donald Trump. The group discusses the low turnout to the inauguration compared to President Obama's and what to make of the wide range of vocal protesters in opposition of President Trump.

The group also talks about Trump's cabinet picks, the bizarre relationship between Donald Trump and black celebrities, and the future of progressive politics in the country.

