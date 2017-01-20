Efforts to Cure Violence in America; Is WhatsApp Sharing Your Data?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jalon Arthur, Director, Innovation & Development, Cure Violence, Karen Volker, Director of Strategic & International Partnerships, Cure Violence, and Kymone Freeman, Co-founder at We Act Radio to talk about Trump's plans for black America, efforts to push back on gentrification, and the success of alternative policing programs to reduce violence in America despite a major lack of funding. The group also touches on the historical relationship between gangs in America and efforts of Black Panther Fred Hampton to build coalitions among groups to reduce violence.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Robert Epstein, psychologist, professor, author, and journalist to talk about the way technology companies monitor your online activities and sell that data to large corporations. The pair also talk about what to expect from a Trump administration in way of government surveillance of online activity.

