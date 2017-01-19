Commutations for Manning and Rivera; Is Trump Repeating US History?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Shawn Garcia, National Campaign to Free Oscar Lopez and long-time activist for Puerto Rican Independence to talk about what it means for Puerto Rico's independence efforts now that President Obama has commuted Oscar Lopez Rivera's prison sentence.

Host Eugene Puryear is then joined by Dana Beyer, Executive Director, Gender Rights Maryland, and weekly columnist at the Huffington Post to talk about the historical relationships between Donald Trump and the current climate of American politics and pre-civil war United States. The pair also talk about the current relationship between the United States and Israel, and the deep divides within the Jewish American community.

Later in the show By Any Means Necessary is joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about the deep-rooted divides of Americans around policing in America, the most recent Pew Poll on police attitudes, and the Department of Justice's damning report on police misconduct in Chicago.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!