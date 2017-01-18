Trump Attacks John Lewis While Preparing for Inauguration

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Yasmina Mrabet, Organizer, ANSWER Coalition and Ben Becker, Editor of Liberation News to talk about the efforts to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and discuss why being Anti-Trump does not mean you were Pro-Clinton. The group also discusses why anti-war protesters are worried about the recent fear-mongering of Russia while little to no attention has been given to rising US-China relations.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr. Associate Professor of Bible, Union Presbyterian Seminary to talk about the need to unite the progressive movement in America, the efforts to reexamine black leadership in America, and the lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the day after the national holiday.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!