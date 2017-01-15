Baltimore and Chicago Police Misconduct; Congress Works to Repeal ACA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Perry Redd, Founder and Executive Director, Sincere 7 and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst talk about the most recent charges of police misconduct in Baltimore and Chicago as well as the inherent failings of policing in America. The group also talks about what an Attorney General Jeff Sessions will mean for the movement for black lives.

Later in the show the group talks about the cozy nature between Democrats and big pharmaceutical companies, the latest in the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and the incredibly 'fun' and easy nominee process for Trump's cabinet nominees.

