While Senators Focus on Russia, Trump Moves to Privatize HUD

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Netfa Freeman, Event Coordinator, Institute for Policy Studies and host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 fm, Washington DC, Aaron Goggans, Black Lives Matter DC and Josh Harris, former Green Party candidate for mayor in Baltimore and an advocate in that city on social justice issues to talk about a host of issues including Ben Carson's tepid confirmation hearing for HUD Secretary and the alarming fact a brain surgeon will be responsible for millions of people's housing.

The robust round table also discusses the Baltimore police agreement to a federal consent decree, alternative models of community policing, the fallacy of separate Republican and Democratic establishments, and the broader culture of violence in America.

Today's talking points include Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby lawyer's claiming there is insufficient evidence to prosecute her in the murder of Terence Crutcher and CVS offering epipen at 1/6th of the cost of pharmaceutical giant Mylan.

