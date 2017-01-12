Obama Bids Farewell, Trump's First Press Conference as President-Elect

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ria Thompson-Washington, Executive Vice President, National Lawyers Guild to talk about the death penalty verdict in the Dylan Roof mass murder case as well as the legalities around protesting President Elect Trump's inauguration.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear is joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host and Rania Khalek, journalist to talk about the potential pardoning of whistleblower Chelsea Manning by President Obama, the ongoing saga of the Trump and Russia relationship, the confirmation hearing of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and President Obama's foreign policy legacy.

Today's talking points include a new survey looking at the attitudes of police officers in America, President Obama's farewell speech, and President Elect-Donald Trump's first Press Conference in 6 months.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!