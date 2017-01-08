Hunger Strike to Free Prisoners Begins; Will Trump Drill in the Arctic

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about a range of news stories including Donald Trump's effort to make Mexico pay for "The Great Wall of Trump", California Senator Kamala Harris's cozy relationship with mortgage lender OneWest, and House Republicans threatening to defund security funding for US Embassies if President Elect Trump does not support Israel in moving its capital to Jerusalem.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney-Sadler President and Founder Exodus Foundation and Sebastian Goodson, Special Assistant to Rev. Madeline McClenney-Sadler to talk about their continued efforts to push for prisoner clemency in the final days of the Obama Administration. Listeners can call the White House at 202-456-1111 to encourage President Obama to grant clemency to more US prisoners.

In a special third part Tim Donaghy, Senior Research Specialist at Greenpeace joins the show to talk about the future of environmental protectionism under a Trump administration, the global efforts to curb climate change, the potentials of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines being brought to fruition, and whether or not President Obama's Executive Order stopping drilling in the Arctic will be or can be overturned by President Elect Trump.

