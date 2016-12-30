Year in Review: The Biggest Stories of 2016

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sputnik Radio hosts and news analysts. By Any Means Necessary producer Bob Schlehuber sits down with host Eugene Puryear and Sputnik news analyst Grant Ferowich to talk about what stories dominated the year as well as why they feel the Black Lives Matter movement will maintain momentum under a Trump administration.

Later in the show, Sam Sacks and Sam Knight, hosts of Unanimous Dissent and Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek from the show Loud and Clear join host Eugene Puryear to talk about the stories that went under covered in 2016, what the biggest stories of the year were, and each offer what political, social and economic movements will shape 2017.

