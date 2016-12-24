Resistance to Trump's Pro-Occupation Policies; Review of Film '13th'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ethan Miller of IfNotNow to talk about the ways in which American Jews are interrupting President-elect Trump's efforts to fill the White House with pro-Israeli occupation officials. The pair also talks about the efforts to silence Jewish activists by calling them anti-semitic as well as changing the narrative of American Jews towards the state of Israel.

In the second segment, the host Eugene Puryear is joined by show regular Perry Redd, Founder and Executive Director of Sincere 7 to reflect back on 2016 including the continued killing of unarmed blacks as well as the failure of the criminal justice system in America.

In a special third segment, Eugene Puryear is joined by Professor James Kilgore, an activist, writer and educator based in Urbana, Illinois. His most recent novel is Sister Mercy's Revenge, a crime fiction piece set in a California prison. He is also the author of Understanding Mass Incarceration: A People's Guide to the Key Civil Rights Struggle of Our Time and three other novels. The pair talk about the film "13th" as well as the efforts to educate, advocate, and move on issues pertaining to ending mass incarceration in America.

