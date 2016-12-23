Hip Hop and the Movement Don't Stop

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., President & CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus to talk about the role of hip hop, art, and culture in movements past and present. Rev. Yearwood also reflects on his time at Standing Rock as well as the rise of indigenous and marginalized communities leading movements across the United States.

Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber joins host Eugene Puryear to talk about the power of US companies to keep financial gains in international tax havens, the failure of North Carolina to repeal the controversial HB2 "Bathroom Bill", the growing rate of robots taking people's jobs, and the continued full on attack on Planned Parenthood clinics across the United States.

