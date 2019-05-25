Register
21:14 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    Cross-Cultural Communication Needed Badly

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Cross-Cultural Communication has become a bit of a buzzword these days, with the term being used frequently in even the mainstream press. Yet not all of us really understand what the term actually means, at a time when understanding and respecting different cultures is perhaps more important than ever before.

    Dr Oksana Danchevskaya, an Associate Professor at the Institute of Foreign Languages of Moscow State Pedagogical University, joins the programme. Oksana specialises in Cultural Studies, Cross-Cultural Communication (CCC) and American Indian Studies.

    Oksana starts by offering a definition of what CCC is: "In short CCC is the study of the communication of people from different cultures. However, many people often misinterpret this, thinking CCC only occurs when there is an interaction between people from different ethnic backgrounds and countries. In fact CCC is much wider because every sub-culture, religious group, gender, age, social group has its own culture, and communication between such groups can also be classified as being cross-cultural."

    Studying CCC, Oksana says: "First of all enables one to study oneself, because when we study and understand other cultures, we also understand our own cultural background. It helps people adjust their own behaviour to different situations, both professional and personal. It enables people to perhaps not completely avoid but get prepared for culture shock when they travel or become expats. It helps people become better communicators….We learn to understand ourselves and learn how to avoid judging others….We learn not only to understand but respect other peoples, their cultures, religions, beliefs, norms and so on."

    Studying CCC means learning how not to be influenced by stereotypes. Host John Harrison asks how is it possible to teach this. Oksana says: "There are a lot of different ways, I really love what I am doing, and I try to apply different approaches….For example, I ask students to simply observe how different nationalities behave on the Moscow Metro regarding their personal space, eye contact and non-verbal communication. They made a lot of really interesting observations…"

    Oksana also talks about her deep interest in the mythology of North American Indians. "I started with mythologies of these people, and then discovered how similar they are with the mythologies of other peoples, especially those from Siberia and the Russian North. There are so many parallel mythological motives all over the world, but I'm interested in all mythologies. The more I understand, the less I know…"

    As far as the relevance of CCC in a world that is becoming more and more fragmented goes, Oksana expresses that we do indeed live in interesting, and changing times. "I always tell my students to just look around them because tomorrow the world will already be different. But I believe that fragmentation depends on individual people, on what kind of world people want to live in….We want our communication to be successful, but if we are not familiar with various aspects of the cultural background of the people we are dealing with, we can easily make mistakes. Some of these mistakes can lead to cultural misunderstandings and culture shock. These can be corrected, but some of them can lead to serious consequences which offend people and can cause a break off of relationships or even conflict. CCC teaches us not only how to correct such unpleasant mistakes but also how to avoid them."

    Oksana feels that the world is clearly ready for this subject.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    cross-cultural communication, communication, society, culture
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Supermodel Natalia Vodianova
    Dressed to the Nines: Celebrities Stun With Style During Cannes Film Festival
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse