Register
16:32 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    The Power of Music for Children

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    An interschool music competition has just been held in Moscow called the Young Musician of the Year Gryphon Award 2019, and the winner was presented with her special award by HRH Prince Michael of Kent. This program is about what music and such an award means for children in Russia, and for children all over the world.

    Mark Broom, the Head of Lower School and Early Years at Brookes School Moscow, where the Award ceremony was held joins the program. Here are a few highlights from the program:

    "What does this competition and award mean for the young musicians taking part?"

    "The Young Musicians Award is a real opportunity for musicians across Moscow to showcase their musical talent….True musicians obviously do want to perform for an audience, especially after the many hours of practice and real work that they have put into this in their own time. This is a chance for them to reach a level where they are performing in front of a distinguished crowd, and this is truly appreciated and recognized."

    "There is the added factor that this happening in Russia — I guess this is building bridges?"

    "Certainly, I think together with the UK-Russia Year of Music 2019 program, this is a great platform to celebrate and honor that initiative….We are building ties which obviously, with relations between the UK and Russia having seen better days, need to be improved. These joint initiatives can only strengthen ties between our nations. Because music goes beyond all cultures and languages, it really does discard all animosity and ill feelings that we may have between each other. Music can do that." 

    "Who are the children, what kind of backgrounds do they come from?"

    "All the finalists come from international independent schools in Moscow. These children are privileged, and they have many opportunities, and maybe that is one of the reasons that they are such fine musicians….It is actually quite a skill to be disciplined enough to learn to play an instrument at such a high level at a young age… Living in Russia they are exposed to all sorts of musical inspirations. One of them played at the award ceremony, in the form of Ivan Bessonov, the Eurovision Young Musician of the Year back in 2018. He performed to us really to inspire our young musicians."

    "I think he inspired more than only the young musicians. I was there, he was absolutely incredible. I was shocked to find out that he is only 16."

    "He's still in education, he was magnificent…."

    "Can music really unite young people?"

    "Music covers so many different factors and aspects of one's life. It's really the common factor in the creation and history of humanity. Its influence on humanity is immeasurable. My degree was in acoustical engineering, so I studied sound as a physical and mathematical form. In terms of a philosophical aspect, the world is made up of vibrations and movements. Our whole world is in sense music, from a baby crying to a car driving by, for those of us blessed with the gift of hearing, sound is an integral part of our lives….I am not a professional entertainer, but music goes deeper than entertainment. When music is experienced to its optimal level of human understanding, it truly is an advanced language of beauty. It triggers the innermost being of the human soul. It evokes a reaction in the listener. An individual reaction. It generates feelings and emotions, some of which we cannot even define. It also draws on your memories of the past… Yes, music is very powerful and one of its powers is to unite young people."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Music, musicians, Young Musician of the Year Gryphon Award 2019, Prince Michael of Kent, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse