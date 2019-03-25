Register
14:31 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    Justice?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    The recent trial of Cardinal Pell in Australia can be seen as an example of democracy in action, or of a show trial. The effectiveness of trial by jury at least in this incidence is discussed in this week’s program.

    Jeff Schubert, an Australian Visiting Professor at the Higher School of Economics National Research University in Moscow, and a Professor of International Business at Irkutsk National Research Technical University joins the program.

    Jeff says that the trial of Cardinal Pell has caused an outrage in Australian society. "The issue seems to be is that many people have decided that the conviction of Pell on child molesting/pedophilia charges is correct in spite of the possibility of what is physically impossible. The jury convicted him, and it would seem on the face of it clear that he is guilty, but some people have raised pretty clear issues about whether these things could have actually occurred. On the other hand, there is a large chorus of people saying that: ‘look, he is being convicted, thereby he is guilty, and you should not raise issues regarding that and in particular you should not question the fact that a jury has convicted him because, in their view, a jury can do no wrong. The case will be up for appeal in the next few months, but in the meantime, there is fairly significant polarization is taking place in society. Many liberals have been very anti-Pell and in support of the conviction. I think because they have anger against the Catholic Church."

    The independence of the jury is discussed. "…I do not personally trust a jury unless they are indeed representative of the community, and not isolated," Jeff says. On the subject of liberals' attitudes to this case, Jeff says: "I think we have some hysteria here, of the lynch crowd banging for justice, so it isn't that the liberals are out to do anything nasty or create terrible results, they have decided, I think, that the Catholic Church has done some terrible things and it is clear that it has, that it has covered up some crimes, related to sexuality and children, and I think it is clear that Cardinal Pell has not pursued the issues in terms of cracking down on it. I have no idea if he is guilty or not, my concern is the way that it is being addressed. The lack of balance, and the semi-secret manner."

    Jeff sees parallels to this case to Soviet ‘show trials'. "I think the ‘show trials' were really aimed at delivering a message to society. Many of these people in the Stalin show trials confessed. Pell has not confessed but with him I think there is the issue that some people in the legal system, maybe in the police force, want to show, to demonstrate to a broader community that they are concerned about past and present abuses of various pastors in the Catholic Church. They want to signal their virtues, they want to signal to people that they are doing something about it. I suspect that in the Pell case there is a lot of virtual signaling showing certain issues going on….The judge made an announcement on a live video broadcast. I wondered why he did that. Was he trying to promote himself? I have some doubt as regards the whole impartiality of the judge and of the legal system as a whole."

    A discussion takes place about cognitive dissonance and the role that plays in preventing people from accusing certain well-known people in society. Jeff says that cognitive dissonance is definitely an issue, but it can also be applied for members of the jury….A member of the jury might be thinking, well, he must be guilty, bearing in mind what we know about the Catholic Church. So cognitive dissonance can be used in many different ways."

    Jeff stresses that he believes that maximum exposure to what is going on inside a court case is necessary so that the rest of society can participate, and this may also help to reduce bias.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    show trials, Catholic Church, cardinal, justice, George Pell, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse