Register
19:15 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    A New Star of the East

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Few people outside of Russia have even heard of Vladivostok on the eastern seaboard of Russia, but Vladivostok is becoming a hub for development of the Far East, not only for Russians, but for Asians also. In this program a British businessman who has invested his own money in projects in Vladivostok talks about why he is keen on the city.

    John Bonar, A British businessman and long-time friend of Russia joins the program.

    To the question why are you investing money into a place on the Far Eastern side of Russia?, John says: ‘It's an amazing place. Water inlets and bays break up the city centre. Hills tower over the harbour, the central part of the city retains its pre-Soviet character… Vladivostok can be seen as Russia's window on Asia. This is the hub that is being used since the APEC summit in 2012. It's a bridge from Russia to Asia. The fast-growing markets of Korea, and China are all nearby. China is incredibly important because it has a huge, long border with Russia…"

    John sees Vladivostok's immediate future as being connected with what happens on the Korean Peninsula. "If differences between the two Koreas are amicably resolved, borders are opened, and the railway reconnected, then the potential is huge. The backbone of Russian railways is the Trans-Siberian, billed as the longest railway in the world with over 9000 kilometres of track, linking Moscow to Vladivostok… The rail link to North Korea from Vladivostok could reopen; it's there already." If this rail route is opened up, host John Harrison adds, South Korea will be able to export its goods to Western Europe via the Trans-Siberian, something which would bring tremendous opportunity to Vladivostok. Russia's close proximity with China is another factor. As John says: "It is relatively easy to drive from Vladivostok to HeiLongjiang Province in North East China. Suifenhe the Chinese border town with Russia is dedicated to trade with Russia. They process Russian timber there, for example. They ship house panels, complete house kits across to Vladivostok where they are put onto ships to South Korea and Japan. Business is booming, particularly after a relaxation of the visa regimes with ASEAN and APEC countries. Then there is the planned undersea tunnel that will link South Korea to Japan, which would join the Japanese export market to the transit system, and go all the way to Germany and Europe."

    John sees the geopolitical mudslinging that is going on at the moment between the West and Russia, as being a possible advantage to business people: "I think the geopolitical tensions, the sanctions, the shouting matches going on in the House of Commons in London, and the Senate in the United States, these are driving down the cost of the ruble and driving down the cost of land and property across Russia, but very importantly in the Primorye region (Far eastern maritime region of Russia's Far East) which is currently, frankly, under-developed. There are a lot of bargains to be had, such as green field sites. There's a lot going on. The biggest casino in Russia is now outside Vladivostok…" John also goes some way to dispelling myths about problems which foreign business people experience in Russia and describes how straight forward and transparent it has been to carry out due diligence on his projects in Vladivostok. He also describes what he calls an "impressive" Russian government scheme whereby Russian entrepreneurs are being called on to share their knowledge and experience in the development of the area. 

    John outlines the major Russian government agencies dealing with investment into this region, for large scale investments and also suggests some ways in which small to medium sized investors can participate in this exciting market, such as ‘Vostok Projects'. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    business, China, Russia, Asia, Korean Peninsula, Russian Far East, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse