Register
19:03 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    What is 'The Russian Soul'?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Russian classical literature, from Gogol, Tolstoy, and Dostoevsky is full of references, sometimes sardonic, sometimes extraordinary, but never banal about the Russian soul. How important is the Russian soul today, and how easy it is for foreigners to understand what this is?

    Daniel Brooks, an American who worked as GM for several corporations and now lives in Moscow, joins the program.

    Daniel says that he does think that Russians have a certain belief in the "Russian soul,' and that this is a set of beliefs that are shared amongst people. "I think it is an outcome of the history, literature, traditions and some of the experiences they have, and some of the ways they live their daily lives, mixed in with some of the mysteries that surround Russian traditions. So, I think that Russians do think that this exists, kind of like a faith in certain beliefs, and I do believe that this ‘Russian soul' that they have is seen by them as setting them apart from people in other countries, from people in western Europe, the United States and so on."

    "This comes up in daily life, in conversations that Russians have. Russians believe in spending a lot of time with each other, they believe in forming groups, collectives, and when they are together, they share the Russian experience from all angles. They share both the difficulties and joys of life in Russia because this is a country that has gone through hardship, but which has emerged from it. On the one hand, they are very decisive and on the other hand impulsive. I think that this is something that in daily life is discussed, and the idea is discussed, especially when there are foreigners around — such as me — an American, that the Russian soul is something that is lacking elsewhere, particularly in my country."

    In terms of relationships, Daniel says that Russians have a certain set of common beliefs that allows them to come together in a certain Russian way. "These end up being fairly traditional events, with big families, which means that despite the difficulties, people still manage to come together, and at the end of the day, they stick together."

    Interestingly, Daniel explains that there is a revival going on now of Russian culture, of things that people believed in before the revolution, which is the music, the art, the pull that everybody living in Russia experiences, to get out of the cities and into the countryside, to try and feel what Daniel describes: "An authentic Russian agrarian past. I think that one of the things that were taken away during communist times was a focus on Russian traditions. There was a resurgence in 1992 of the Russian Orthodox Church, of music, dance, both traditional and adapted, and also a celebration of the fact this is Russia, not a part of a Soviet whole….I remember during the Sochi Olympics there was an entire show where Russian art was on display for the whole world to see, and I think that was really a demonstration of the ‘Russian Soul', right there."

    In terms of the importance of understanding the ‘Russian Soul' for doing business in Russia, host John Harrison suggests that there is a certain preference for doing business with people who you know and trust? Daniel says that in a country that has undergone tremendous transition, it is only natural that there is a preference for doing business with people that they know, and with whom they have close friendships, and this "explains why businesses in Russia are often run by individuals and are often highly centralized, as far as the decision-making processes are concerned. I think that when Russians sit down and cement that relationship, during work, after work, they do it in a way that brings up the whole topic of the ‘Russian Soul'. And I think that this is cemented quite often; people will sit down with a few shots of vodka and look each other in the eye and make sure that they are on the same page and that they are brothers in arms….Obviously, partnerships are important everywhere in the world, but it is easier in the United States or Europe to simply sign a contract with people and go into business because you have a contract and you believe in it."

    As far as foreigners' being able to understand the ‘Russian Soul' goes, Daniel says that there is a connection with the way the Russian economy has changed. "There was a period from 1992 to 2014 when Russia needed investment to grow; they needed to bring in help from the outside. Several segments, even oil, aluminum were open to outside investment, and they were much more accessible in those days. Gradually, Russians learned how to run businesses, now they have learned, and there are many Russians who are fully capable of doing any kind of business, and there is no demand for foreign expertise. So that makes it far more difficult to break in… On a personal level, foreigners perceive Russians sometimes as being fairly strict, but then most people discover that once they sit down at a dinner table, in a traditional sense, in a big group, making toasts and eating and talking, that the public façade goes away, and my advice for foreigners visiting Russia is to wait for that façade to go, because Russians are really emotional people who are willing to open their hearts. It's really there. The trick is to get to that point. If you are looking for it, it is a lot faster to connect with it. It is my experience that people realize surprisingly quickly that there is more to the Russians than might meet the eye in public, and Russians are not stupid, at all. They have gone through a lot of hardships and difficulties; there is a tremendous amount of skepticism here, in terms of relations with foreigners. There is a high level of concern of being taken advantage of. Often a Russian will not haggle in negotiations in his own country, but he will when he is abroad, such as in Greece or Italy… There is an aspect of living now, not for the future, and that again is for historical reasons, if we remember in 1992, one minute we had one government, the next another one…"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Soul, Russians, people, society, traditions, culture, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse