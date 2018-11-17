Register
13:06 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    Teledildonics, Marriage, Regulations and Robots Giving Consent

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    The world of teledildonics is developing rapidly – perhaps too rapidly in some parts of the world. What does this mean for the institution of marriage? Should teledildonics be stopped and is it possible to marry a robot?

    Dr. Kassia Wosick, Assistant Professor of Sociology at El Camino College joins the program.

    The patent for teledildonics expired in August of this year, opening up the possibility of rapid new development of this area by a multitude of different developers and providers. What does this mean in terms of the development of this branch of the sex industry? Dr. Wosick says that the new situation presents an opportunity for people in the sex industry to have a conversation about what they want to focus on. However, she does not feel that it is going to be "free for all" as there will be some internal regulation — within the industry — in terms of what people are ready for, what they want and how to create it. "I think we are still grappling with some of the big cultural questions about what it is that we are able to develop, how this will impact people's sex lives…"

    Host John Harrison asks whether the teledildonics market is something that can be regulated, given the nature of the interconnected globalized world we are living in, and the same time the absence of global regulating authorities. If there should be regulations, it is worth establishing what kind of regulations there could be. Dr. Wosick asks the question: "What is the definition of regulation in this context? I think this goes back to the fear of moral sex panics and the arguments that this will lead us to sexual chaos if we don't control it. I go back to look at how the concept of marital sex and traditional intimacy has been challenged over the past 100 years by technology… There has already been a conversation going on that we are uncomfortable with, and then we bring new technology into this discussion, and we want to regulate that because of fear of sexual chaos. But I am not sure what we are trying to regulate exactly…"

    John Harrison argues that there actually is no real debate about this in the general public, and if there is, it is not in all countries. Dr Wosick says: "I think that there is a niche market which appeals to the tech-savvy consumer and if you have a sex industry that has shifted gears a bit, and providing products that meet demand from a diversified consumer base, you have younger people who are getting in touch with their sexual selves, and this has happened in the United States, but I think that this has happened elsewhere as well…."

    There are many new areas which need to be discussed, such as — is it right to be in relationships with objects, and can we marry robots? Dr. Wosick says: "We can be excited about the new sexual fluidity, but we go back to some really simple fears about marriage, monogamy, commitment, and intimacy. These are part of the human discourses that we have been having over the past several centuries."

    The question of whether teledildonics means human-to-human communication or whether it is human to machine as well is discussed. Dr. Wosick indicates that the area is open for discussion and has not been properly defined as yet. "We still have to discuss where we are drawing these lines in terms of the kind of sex we are having with teledildonics….Sex involves many different areas, such as smell, sexual and emotional aspects, so as we find ways to expand this technology. We are doing this is non-sexual contexts all the time, with our computers and our phones and our machines…"

    In terms of marriage, Dr. Wosick says: ‘Marriage has legal, social and religious contexts. We have already played around with the legal level, and so as we think of the evolution of marriage and what it means. Why do people get married, marriage is important for people who are in a particular relationship — we challenge that with gender, with the number of partners, with polyonomy, with insurance law, and with a myriad of other factors. Consent is a huge area of marriage, so the question is: Can a robot give consent? Can an object created under this framework of teledildonics give consent?…Love in marriage is a fairly recent development, our ideas of contentment and a contract. …I think it is possible to marry a robot. Whether it is probable and permissible in a social and legal context, this is what we are really talking about. Again, it comes back to fundamental questions about love, sex, and intimate technology. These are conversations that are definitely part of our present and will definitely be part of our future."

    Clearly, the world that teledildonics opens up is something that we can pretend does not exist. It already does and will become more prevalent the world over. It is equally as clear, after listening to this program, that there are still huge areas, which need to be discussed, to help us come to terms with the use of this technology.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    sex industry, teledildonics, relationship, Sex, robots, people, society, marriage, technology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse