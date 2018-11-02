Register
17:39 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    The Lack of Respect for the Other

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Over the past 20 years we have seen a drift back to isolation of nations, societies and family members one from another. Why is this happening, when theoretically we should have been coming together because of globalization?

    Ross Hunter, a former headmaster of an international school in Moscow joins the program.

    Ross says that the reason why we are seeing a drift towards the atomization of alliances and individual societies is for two reasons: "one is overtly political; the other is the rapid change in society that nobody quite saw coming. Once upon a time, when families had one television, everyone had to negotiate who got to watch which programs. I'll sit through your soap opera if you will allow me to watch my football. Now that everybody has their own television or their own laptop, nobody needs to make compromises or to relate to other members of the family. Everyone's in their own room doing their own thing. That means that there is a loss of solidarity, a loss of mutuality, as everyone follows their own agenda which means you lose the experience and skills at compromising, seeing other people's points of view, and adapting to what other people need."

    This atomization of relations could also have been said to be happening on an international level. "…If I can see only the bits of Facebook and only the bits of news channels I choose to, and they are different to yours, we lose any common territory. It's very easy for me to be in my own news bubble seeing the news that comforts and supports my world view, whereas you may be watching or listening to, or believing an entirely different world view, and we have no collectivity in what we have to come across. Globalization has made us more interdependent but has also fractured people's sense of self and group identity….We have become more isolated in our own bubbles." Host John Harrison says that we did nevertheless buy one newspaper over another newspaper, so we also, in the past, selected news to suite our mindset. Ross says: "To a certain extent, that is true. My first head of department, a very fearsome man, a little bit to the right of the Till of a Hun. You would have thought that he was a natural Telegraph reader. I asked him once: ‘Ken, which paper do you read?' confidently expecting him to say The Telegraph,' and he said: ‘The Guardian.' I thought that's strange. He said; ‘I know what's in The Telegraph, I could write it myself. I read the Guardian because I disagree with it, but it makes me think. It is an object lesson in making sure that I see other people's points of view….At least in the old days you all came together and watched the 9 o'clock news or the 10 o'clock news together, and that limited choice meant that you all shared a relatively similar dose of television journalism. Now multi channels mean that republicans in America can watch Fox, and never actually see any other contrary view….So there has been a chopping down of other the chance to see other people's view of interpreting the world."

    Politics aside, the lack of necessity of having to see other people's points of views is a clear reason why the world seems to fracturing into smaller isolated units.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    relationships, globalization, society
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse