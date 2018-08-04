Register
18:46 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    'Access Not Ownership'. Millennials and Capitalism

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Millennials or those born roughly between the early 1980s to the early 2000s are now coming of age. They are the new consumers and they will soon be the power holders, and yet we know little about those who will soon take over in every sense of the word. How will their views shape their economies?

    David Arutyunyan, a Vice President of a major Investment company based in Moscow joins the program.

    David starts the program by describing who millennials are. "Now Millennials are one of the largest generations in history; by 2030 they will dominate the workforce with a 75% majority. Most Millennials are about to move into their prime spending years, and that's why they are now about to reshape our economies and change the way we earn, spend, buy, sell, and do business."

    "…Generally, Millennials are putting off significant social milestones like marriage, family, and children. Just for the sake of comparison, the age when people get married in the 2010s averages out at 30, versus the 20-24 in the 1970s. In the long run, however, millennials still have a traditional family mindset. Polls have shown that over 70% of them want to own their own home sometime in the future, and maybe the difference in average marriage ages can be linked to the difference in the economic environment.  …Millennials usually start out with a huge student loan. Their average outstanding loan just after graduation has more than doubled over the last decade, from $10,000 to $20,000."

    Millennials have been called the first digital generation; they grew up in a digital environment rather than acquire digital systems as an adult. David explains. ‘Millennials do everything online. If your business is not online, then you will probably lose out on possible clients in the future. Today's consumers expect commercial services to be provided when, where and how they want them. They have moved to companies like Airbnb and Uber to make their lives more convenient. The strongest business results are where there are on-demand offerings….Everything is NOW, I want it to be cheap, to have a lot of choices so that I can choose the best thing for me, I don't want to spend my time in offline shopping, I want to buy everything through my smartphone, which has become the most valuable gadget in my pocket."

    Does this mean that the quality of goods has to increase" Host John Harrison asks. "It is more about access to goods rather than the quality of goods," David says. "Of course Generation X and baby boomers also had a lot of requirements as regards the quality of goods, but millennials have additional requirements as regards convenience of accessing the goods."

    Millennials were young adults when the financial crisis burst upon the world, and this has affected the way they view money. "When the financial crisis happened over 10 years ago, millennials were not affected as much as baby boomers or Generation X. They did not lose the bulk of their real estate, or stock market value of their assets, because they were only teenagers at the time. However, the 2008 crisis had a massive influence on millennials. After the crisis, they were faced with high unemployment, stagnant wages, and that constricted their ability to support a reasonable lifestyle and save for the future. For example, Americans between 18 and 34 are earning less today, even after adjusting for inflation than their age group did in the past. Of course, this has changed their attitude towards financial institutions. For example, towards savings and pension systems. The majority of millennials tend to invest money into quality experiences, rather than make long forward-looking investments. This could undermine the stability of the existing financial system."

    To the question, could millennials' attitude to ownership force capitalism to change, David says: "Access, not ownership could be used as a slogan to describe millennials. Only 35% of Americans under the age of 35 own their homes, this is particularly noticeable in large cities like New York, San Francisco, and Moscow. That is about 20% less than the previous generation, which is a huge difference. There are economic reasons why millennials have chosen access over ownership. Many millennials, despite having a good income, cannot save enough money to buy a house due to students' loans. They end up owing something like $25,000 after graduating, and so it is difficult for them to start saving up to buy a property. However, this is not just about homes, millennials have been reluctant to buy such items as cars, luxury goods, and they just want to have access to products without the negative consequences of ownership. This is called a sharing economy. So, if you want to have a home in a particular location because of your job, friends and so on, you can do that by renting. Millennials are more flexible in terms of changing location, changing jobs and cities; they do not want to be tied up to bricks and mortar in one place….This is good for labor movement but not good from the point of view of savings because the economy is driven by savings. If you do not invest in a house the construction business will go down, and there will be a lot of consequences because of that. If you rent you invest less, and this is a problem for economies."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Generation X, Millennials, Economy, capitalism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse