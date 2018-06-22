Register
    Brave New World

    Russians and Pea Smoothies

    Brave New World
    John Harrison
    People think, perhaps rightly, that the Russian diet consists of heavy duty greasy foods, washed down with vodka. The food revolutions in other countries which have led to healthy food seem to have passed Russia by. But all this may be about to change.

    In this program, Daniel Egreteau, the French head chef at the ‘La Villa Plyos' a luxury wellness resort which is on the Volga to the North East of Moscow, about the changing way that Russians are looking at their diet.

    Daniel considers that Russian dietary requirements are transforming: "I see Russians being more and more conscious of the way they are eating and what they are eating. It makes sense to eat carbohydrates in the winter, that makes sense; its cold. They want to eat the right products and eat more and more healthy food. More and more Russian healthy food." Daniel means Russian food with less oil, less butter, less potatoes, less red meat, and less ‘comfort' foods.

    Daniel notes that Russians are become more interested in using natural Russian products rather than relying on imported food products. He does not, however, see this as being a mass phenomenon right now, more of being something which is just starting, and which has the potential to grow. "People love to travel. They love Italian food, they love healthy French food, they love Turkish food and so on, and they would like to have the same thing in Russia. This type of food needs to be Russian, with Russian food products and Russian recipes….We all have our own traditions, but people want to have a longer and healthier life, so they are trying to adapt themselves to the situation that they are in."

    Losing weight or changing the condition your body is in, in a meaningful way, is not easy. Daniel emphasizes the need to get away from the usual work and living routine, and this is where Wellness Centers come in. "Sometimes you need help from people. You need doctors or consultants who will tell you the right way for you to lose weight. For that, you need to leave Moscow because of the stress and pollution, and to relax for a couple of days, and start thinking about your diet. So this is the first step. You will feel much more comfortable and feel much more comfortable in your body. If you like the procedure, this is just the first step. If you like it, you can come back and make this more of a permanent way of life for you. For example, where I am working now, I give master cases to all of our guests, and I tell them the way to cook healthy food. Not the way to eat, but the way to cook…"

    Wellness Centers in Russia are something I thought I (John Harrison) would never see in Russia. But I was wrong. As more and more people start to feel that they can actually live more healthy lives, these are bound to become more and more popular. Russia is changing quickly, perhaps more quickly than many ‘foreigners realize.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    diet, food, culture, Russia
