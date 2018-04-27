Register
21:44 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brave New World

    The Inexorability of De-Dollarization

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    De-dollarization is something that is actually happening. In this program we discuss the time frame of probably the most significant international process taking place in the global economy.

    Paul Goncharoff, an American businessman in Moscow joins the program.

    Paul says that re-linkage of fiat currencies to assets is inevitable. "The US dollar is the default global default currency. What has happened, I guess since the Vietnam war, is that with increasing insistence the US has utilized the dollar, I guess the word used now is ‘weaponized it,' to a certain degree. This was a behavior modification or tool, for want of a better expression, to guide those countries using the dollar as a clearinghouse mechanism to go one way or another in terms of their international foreign policy. This has put pressure on a lot of countries, making them go down roads that they would have preferred not to go down."

    Countries can be forced to trade in US dollars: "This is the inequity of the situation and what gives rise to the idea of an alternative currency; something that has an asset backing — be it gold, or be it a basket of assets — which is something that was talked about 10 years ago… Today, the direction the dollar's position in the world gives it the largess to enable it to run up these incredible debts, and that finances a global presence." Individual countries can of course switch from the US dollar when trading in something like oil, but may choose not to do so, because they weigh what they can gain from keeping in favor with the US in terms of grants, support or whatever in return for what they will gain from trading their products in local currencies. "What has happened, taking this one step forward, is that the new Shanghai oil yuan contracts, which just began on March the 26th, have an interesting twist. There is an agreement with the Shanghai gold exchange and the Dubai gold exchange that that those yuan realized on the oil contracts can be converted to physical gold, in one kilo bars, and these can technically be transferred to wherever the customer is. More likely than not the gold will never leave the warranted warehouses in Dubai, or Shanghai, but there is the marker, it's a gold priced marker, not a dollar priced marker." In a way, who controls the currency controls everything. Paul comments that in the end of the day, is the most important thing.

    Paul thinks that some concrete measures are being taken at the present time to introduce a gold backed currency/ies. "I believe that there is something afoot, whether it is a gold backed currency or some sort of major change in how the currencies are aligned to assets. My guess is that something of a currency basket may be agreed upon. That basket would be what is regionally traded — energy, gold, silver, maybe something else, but instead of having faith in the system alone, this will be backed by something that is real."

    To a certain extent, de-dollarization is already happening. Paul explains: "Iran, because of sanctions does not use the dollar to trade its oil, but it does use the Euro. China today is the largest buyer of oil, and uses the Yuan; they will not buy in dollars. Russia sells its oil to China in Yuan." All of this does not mean, however, that the dollar is going to disappear. "This is a very complex issue, but the trend in any event is for the devaluation of the dollar over time. It jumps, fits and starts, and we won't see the dollar disappear in this decade or over the next decade, but the primacy and the unipolar aspect of the dollar will change, it has to change. Others will not get any progress on this planet. You will find countries, even in the back yard of America, such as Venezuela, which is also the bête noire currently of the area, is not currently trading its oil for dollars. There are many countries that will join in to the de-dollarization process."

    It is unlikely that America will simply sit back and watch as the world continues with de-dollarization, although to suggest that preventing this may be behind invasions of certain countries is opening oneself up to the accusation of being a controversy theorist… Paul comments: "It is not in America's interest to give up on the dollar. How can we [otherwise] afford our deficits? Now it's over 21 trillion! It boggles the mind."

    Paul does not predict how many years it will be until we see the end of the supremacy of the US dollar; however he does give a hint: "In a predictable scheme of things, I see 10, 20 years." 10 or 20 years is actually a very short period of time says host John Harrison. "Even then, the dollar will not disappear; it will always be a strong player, but not the only player. That actually in the long run is to the benefit of Americans…" America does not seem to be preparing for this however. Paul comments: "The party goes on until something happens. In markets, as in governments, until something really bites you painfully, you would rather not pay attention to it. It will go away by itself. That's the way markets work… Consider Kodak, a very famous company for decades, it carried on as nothing happened [with film], until they just collapsed, until they just imploded. That happens often enough on the historical drawing board."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    US dollar, de-dollarization, global economy, yuan, currency, ruble, assets, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse