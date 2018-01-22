Register
14:33 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brave New World

    US-Russia Lost Trade Opportunities

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    We live in an age of sanctions, international tension, and wild accusations. We also live in an age of lost opportunities. An American who has been involved in the world of finance in both America and Russia talks about some of the opportunities that Americans are losing out on.

    Paul Goncharoff a US citizen, who has been working in financial services, mining and energy in Russia and internationally for over 40 years participates in this program.

    Paul came to be involved in Russia ‘by accident' he says. "There was the 1998 financial crash in Russia, and I was asked shortly after that happened to take over the financial activities of AIG, the American International Group, which I did for a number of years. That brought me very closely into the [Russian] financial community."

    Paul says that there has always been an anti-Russians sentiment, "It's always been there, and has been going up and down, like an oscilloscope, for different reasons." Host John Harrison describes how in the 1990s there were planeloads of foreigners just itching to get to Moscow and start making money. Paul agrees: "There was no longer the great communist iron wall. Communism disappeared, it was no longer here. Russia became what America was, and very quickly had to use American and European rules of engagement commercially. Then around 2012, the tenor began to change. Things began to get more strained. …Since then we have seen more and more regulations introduced, which are very burdensome and interfering in free trade…"

    As far as possible missed opportunities go, Paul talks not about America but about Americans: "I think Americans are missing out on many opportunities. Putting it nicely, it is like shooting yourself in the foot….The restrictions certainly didn't start on the Russian side. They are a ‘measured response' to existing restrictions, using Mr. Putin's phrase, which I think is correct. If one side takes a certain step, the other takes a corresponding step. It's like a snowball, it keeps gathering amplitude. In the 1990s, planeloads of the American and European businessman were coming into Russia and looking for opportunities and finding them, but now we in America we have said: we can't take advantage let somebody else take advantage; it's the law of unintended consequences."

    Host John Harrison brings up the point that despite all the sanctions, US-Russia trade has, in fact, continued quite nicely thank you, but that we see EU-Russia trade being hit very seriously. Paul answers that there are large ongoing US businesses here which are largely unaffected. Caterpillar, for example, has factories in China that produce the same machines with the same quality control, which can be sold to Russia from China, thus avoiding the sanctions. "Yes, Europe is suffering significantly because of the mid-market sectors that have been pretty much forced out. That's the cheeses, the wines, the this and that. Turkey has also been badly hit, not that Turkey is in the EU, but it's part of a similar grouping, let's call it NATO."

    "In the financial sector, you can also see America losing out, in particular on the bond market, where you see in Europe and in Japan rates of return of half a percent or even less…  I see the present situation taking the opportunity away from American investors to buy into Russian bonds, both corporate and government bonds, where the rate of return is at least reasonable because there are certain blockages in place as to how you move money now."

    Paul stresses the present situation not only affects business transactions it also affects perceptions. "It's alarming for me as an American, somebody who speaks Russian and yet somebody who thinks in English, to see the Incredible spin that Russia is being given in the United States; everything from the hordes of hackers to electing our president, you know it's absurd."

    "The financial restrictions are to a certain extent backfiring. They have unintended consequences and are forcing Russia; which does feel the consequences of sanctions, and in order to lessen that pain and also to continue on a growth curve it has to find other partners, be it Saudi Arabia, Iran, be it deepening relations with India and China, with Japan, which has always been the American aircraft carrier in the Pacific, since the ends of the Second World War. Things are changing…"

    Paul hopes that in time, America's attitude towards Russia will change. "America should be a partner and a very viable partner to do business with Russia….What has remained of the ‘Go-Go' years, the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s, now have become a part of the business culture of Russia. In many ways, since I am involved in governance and transparency, Russian companies, although they don't get credit for it in the press, are much more accountable and internally responsible than many of their western counterparts. …Countries don't change on a financial quarter, they change in decades. This process has been going on for more than two decades. The fruits are now being seen and I'm sorry to have to say, that both the United States and Europe, now that the playing field is somewhat equal, in terms of concepts and perceptions, have decided to put a stop on the whole exercise."

    To the question of whether the present situation will lead to war, Paul says: "Let's take a step back. What are financial sanctions? Throughout history they have always been a prelude to war. Do we want this? That's the question. Also, I've seen war, and many of my countrymen have not, except those who have served, and never have we ever seen a war in our lifetime on the territory of our own country. Europe has. Russia has. There is a different perception of that reality. It is a very terminal and finite reality. It's appreciated here. I really hope that we appreciate it in America as much."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    lost opportunities, banking sector, Trade, finance, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok