Defying Dementia

Roxana Carare MD, Ph.D., Professor of the Clinical Neuroanatomy Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton joins the program.

Professor Carare gives a detailed description of what dementia is, and explains the different types of dementia. She goes on to explain the latest attempts to find a way to cure the disease and describes the interesting work being made around the world to alleviate symptoms associated with this condition.

The issue of whether dementia is caused by hereditary factors is discussed as is the causation of dementia because of stress and incorrect lifestyle decisions. The good news is that through exercising and diet, it is possible to postpone the onset of dementia in a meaningful way.

