Hoarding, the Blight of the XXI Century

There are far more such people than perhaps we realize, with between 2% and 4% of Americans now suffering from hoarding disorder. Help is available. Society could do more to help these people, however, the problem is complex as many of these people lead highly secretive lives, and simply do not want to be helped. This problem is not unique to the 21st century, however, our fragmented societies tend to acerbate the problems.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)