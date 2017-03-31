Are Water Wars Coming?

Dr. Ines Dombrowsky, Head of Department Environmental Policy and Natural Resources Management at the German Development Institute in Bonn, takes apart in this program.

Lord Nicholas Stern, the author of the 2006 ‘Stern Report’ for the UK government, declared that failing to deal with climate change, in particular with water shortages, would clearly lead to ‘an extended world war’. Then something of a counter discussion broke out led by academics such as Dr. Bruno Tertrais who argued that there are no ‘water wars’ are on the horizon, and many experts argued that it is not climate change and the lack of water which is the problem, but instead the way in which mankind handles or doesn’t handle this problem, i.e., the problems are societal. Now, with the increasing speed of climate change, evidence seems to be gathering to recognize that water shortages are in fact a major threat to peace and are already causing massive problems which we are having difficulty in handling. Who should we believe?

All of these issues and more are discussed in this program.

