Register
18:42 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    Ex-US Drone Operator Brandon Bryant Describes Life as a Predator Pilot

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 22 0 0

    Brandon describes how he became a predator operator, and why he did his best to fulfil his obligations; how dehumanizing it is to hunt people down who have no means to defend themselves, and the sort of stress that this work can create. The former drone pilot also depicts the sort of people who enjoy this kind of work, and why he had to get out.

    Brandon explains how his “conservative Christian, pro-country, pro-patriotic, poor, lower middle class” background helped him become a drone operator as he was interested in doing well. He describes the (then) training process involved in becoming a drone operator and its shortcomings. 

    Brandon graphically describes the two types of people who operate drones – those who enjoy this kind of work, and those who do not, even though they are being given the chance to feel that they are “the tip of the spear, doing what my nation needs for me… There were definitely people who left the drone program early because they couldn’t handle it. Mental breakdowns galore, unnecessary dramas, the pressure got to people. I am one of those people who is masochistic and will endure pain, it probably comes from my athletic background, but after a while I was shaken and subdued into the kind of culture that is there… But when I looked at what we were doing it really hit me that I was becoming somebody who I really didn’t want to be anymore. There is no concept of honour or dignity amongst these people…”

    Brandon says that we have opened a Pandora’s box, where we have the ability to kill anyone in the world with little or no data on the person. The people who operate drones, Brandon says, are also part of the problem: “they sit for hours and hours in front of these machines, giving their humanity, watching people live out their lives… but we dehumanize ourselves because we detach ourselves from our own humanity, by not even given the people we call our enemy the chance to be even seen as a human beings…”   

    Killing people though, is something that all soldiers do. Brandon explains with great emotional detail the difference between being a drone operator and being a ‘live’ soldier in the Middle East for example. He concludes that there is no real code of honour amongst drone operators. “There is no way to be honourable when you are not on the same level as your enemy.” Brandon says that the word ‘assassination’ is a polite way of describing drone killings. “It is more like a predator hunting its prey.” The symbolic nature of the names of drone programs and weapons is not by chance, Brandon says, “…they want to create programs that feel deadly.” 

    Brandon feels that there will always be people who want this kind of solution because it offers an easy solution, in that algorithms don’t have feelings, but until people realise that “until people say that wow, this is completely unfair, this isn’t making us safe… I don’t think anything is going to change.”

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
    Tags:
    Drone Program, MQ-1 Predator, Brandon Bryant, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok