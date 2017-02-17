Register
18:21 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Brave New World

    How Stable Are Democracies?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 20 0 0

    There is an assumption that once a country becomes a liberal democracy and attains so-called ‘democratic consolidation’ it stays democratic. Research, however, indicates that liberal democracies around the world are declining. Why?

    Joining the program to share his views on this subject is Michael Walzer, an American political theorist, and Professor Emeritus at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

    Michael says that the theory whereby countries remain democratic for ever once they have attained ‘democratic consolidation’ is not a very secure and reflects the complacency of political scientists. Many political theorists, Michael says, would not have the same degree of confidence in institutional stability. Michael’s main point is: “we were taught long ago by Jean-Jacques Rousseau that what he called a ‘Republican government’ — which is very close to our democracy — could not survive if the citizens were too unequal… I think this is a good part of the story…”

    Data is quoted from ‘Freedom House’ regarding the number of countries which have lost or are losing their ‘free’ status. Some of these countries reflect what is happening to ex-Soviet Republics which did not have a “very strong institutional base, or a very strong civil society and the same thing happened in South America.” The reverse transitions do reflect countries’ histories, Michael says, but maintains that they also reflect rising globally inequality.

    Discussion turns to the very origin of the idea of equality and Michael indicates that this begins in the 18th century with the French revolution and the American revolution, “which saw the birth of leftist politics advocating a defence of both democracy, universal suffrage and equality.” Michael makes a claim that there is a linkage between democracy and equality.

    In the second half of the program, signs that indicate the disintegration of democracy are discussed, and an example is provided by America, where Michael says: “we see the rise of a demagogue, efforts to repress the independent media, the rise of what we call ‘fake news,’ the growing power of the executive branch, and an increasingly incompetent congress.” Michael points out that there are growing number of Americans who seem responsive to demagoguery and authoritarian rule. “Exactly how many and who they are is not clear… I do think that Hillary Clinton’s defeat had more to do with the simple fact that she is a woman.”

    The situation is Europe is also discussed and the point is made that immigrants are being used one way or the other to further non-democratic interests. Michael however sees liberal democracy surviving the next 10 years, “but a lot depends on the activity of citizens who value democracy, that is why I am so encouraged by what we call the ‘resistance’ to the Trump administration here in the United States. If you had been marching here in New York a couple of weeks ago you would have felt a certain buoyancy which bodes well for the next few years.”

    In short, the survival of democracy depends on whether we allow inequality to grow to ridiculous proportions, or not.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    democracy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok