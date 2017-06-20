And So It Has Begun: Brexit Talks

Just a speech away from the need to protect UK citizens from terrorists by sucking up all their data, Theresa May is here to make another one. This time it’s about stability, but the only notion that thus far seemed steady is her inability to lead. How is this going to affect upcoming Brexit talks? Frankie Boyle, Jonathan Pie, and John Oliver deliver the funny, while Steven Fielding (Professor of Political History at the University of Nottingham) shares his professional opinion.

