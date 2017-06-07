The Most Surveilled Country in the World Wants More Surveillance

In just a span of several weeks the UK has been struck by a number of terrorist attacks. The end result of all of them is becoming now more and more evident if one has his finger on the pulse of current notions in politics. It is the Internet that the leaders of the UK want to control more, because scooping up all data, emails, phone calls, etc. is just not enough. George Carlin, Steve Hughes, and Jimmy Carr deliver the funny, while Professor Bill Durodie (University of Bath) shares his professional opinion.

