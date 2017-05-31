Fairyland Meets Pentagon

Last week, the Pentagon admitted to Amnesty International it somehow lost a billion dollars worth of arms and equipment in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is no surprise to anyone who remembers Rumsfeld with a straight face announcing 2.3 trillion dollars missing on September 10, 2001. Or just in 2016 when the Pentagon could not manage to keep a hold of 6.5 trillion. Since these events did not generate a committee, or a hearing, or an investigation should we be at all then concerned that the billion dollar missing seems to fit into the alleged budget of the Islamic State? Bill Hicks, George Carlin, and Steve Hughes deliver the funny. While Iain Overton (Executive Director of Action on Armed Violence) shares his professional opinion.

