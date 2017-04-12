US Deep State: 'Here I Go Again on My Own…'

We'd love your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
We'd love your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
The alleged chemical attack on Syria's Idlib province became a formal pretext for the US to attack Syria and aggravate its ties with Russia, independent expert Igor Nikolaichuk told Sputnik.
The deadly recent truck attack in Stockholm has left Sweden in shock and prompted politicians and pundits to ponder ways of possibly putting an end to such attacks altogether. Several Swedish experts believe that it is high time Sweden learned from Israel's experience in combatting terrorism.
A new invention by Israeli scientists could revolutionize dangerous mine-clearing operations.
'Time of Pioneers', a new Russian historical drama about cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the first human being to perform a spacewalk, has topped the Russian box office in the first week following its release.
The success of Russia's fleet of warplanes in Syria has added to an increase in demand among foreign customers for advanced Russian combat aircraft such as the Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35, according to Russian United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar.
American firm United Airlines has witnessed a share price drop after an incident on one of their planes - captured on numerous passengers' smartphones - went viral. A 69-year-old man was dragged, beaten and forcibly removed from one of their flights.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)