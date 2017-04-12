US Deep State: 'Here I Go Again on My Own…'

It is strange to see how current MSM outlets are jumping on this narrative of dead children killed by this "fresh" chemical attack in Syria, when even Wikipedia cites "kids thrown out of incubators" as a false testimony. The amount of evidence that points to the contrary of the mainstream narrative is astounding yet it is the fringe findings that have clearly been influenced by the forces stand behind more military industrial complex orders that get most of the air-time.anddeliver the funny, while(founder and chairman of Swedish Doctors for Human Rights) shares his professional opinion.

We'd love your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!