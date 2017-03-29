Germany's Rocky Road

The leadership of largest economy in Europe is slowly bracing for tsunami. Washington is no longer on its list of playmates, London has enough on its plate as it is and France… well, suffice it to say they’re the new Belgium until summer of 2017. Dylan Moran, Tommy Tiernan, and Michael Mittermeier deliver the funny while Dimitris Rapidis (political and communications analyst) shares his professional opinion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!